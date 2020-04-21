UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy To Keep Social Distancing Measures In Place Until COVID-19 Vaccine Developed - Conte

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 11:47 PM

Italy to Keep Social Distancing Measures in Place Until COVID-19 Vaccine Developed - Conte

Italians will continue to follow social distancing measures and wear face masks until a vaccine against COVID-19 is developed, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Italians will continue to follow social distancing measures and wear face masks until a vaccine against COVID-19 is developed, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday.

"The government has adopted a five-point strategy to respond to a public health emergency. The first is to maintain social distance and use personal protective equipment until therapy and vaccines are available," Conte said during a speech at the upper house.

According to the prime minister, other ways to overcome the health crisis include strengthening the health care system and localizing COVID-19 cases via new technologies, for example by using Immuni, a mobile application for tracking the coronavirus.

Conte added that social distancing measures would change beginning on May 4, as the country will slowly start easing coronavirus-related restrictions.

Italy has registered 181,228 coronavirus cases so far, including 24,114 deaths and 48, 877 recoveries.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Mobile May Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed underlines UAE&#039;s support f ..

34 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits two of three f ..

49 minutes ago

President pardons 1,511 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

2 hours ago

SCCI organises online workshop on crisis managemen ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in IAEE - MENA Chapter forum on c ..

2 hours ago

Sarwar reviews progress on CAA's segregation proce ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.