Italy to Keep Social Distancing Measures in Place Until COVID-19 Vaccine Developed - Conte

Italians will continue to follow social distancing measures and wear face masks until a vaccine against COVID-19 is developed, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Italians will continue to follow social distancing measures and wear face masks until a vaccine against COVID-19 is developed, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday.

"The government has adopted a five-point strategy to respond to a public health emergency. The first is to maintain social distance and use personal protective equipment until therapy and vaccines are available," Conte said during a speech at the upper house.

According to the prime minister, other ways to overcome the health crisis include strengthening the health care system and localizing COVID-19 cases via new technologies, for example by using Immuni, a mobile application for tracking the coronavirus.

Conte added that social distancing measures would change beginning on May 4, as the country will slowly start easing coronavirus-related restrictions.

Italy has registered 181,228 coronavirus cases so far, including 24,114 deaths and 48, 877 recoveries.