UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy To Launch Virus Vaccination Campaign In Jan: Govt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 10:44 PM

Italy to launch virus vaccination campaign in Jan: govt

Italy, one of the countries hit worst by the coronavirus pandemic, plans to launch a massive vaccination campaign in January, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Saturday

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Italy, one of the countries hit worst by the coronavirus pandemic, plans to launch a massive vaccination campaign in January, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Saturday.

The vaccine drive "will get underway towards the end of January when we hope to have the first doses," Speranza told a meeting of pharmacists.

"This campaign will be without precedent... it will require an extraordinary mobilisation" of resources, he said.

Italy, like its European peers struggling to cope with a devastating second wave of the pandemic, has recorded some 1.3 million cases and a death toll of nearly 50,000 since the coronavirus took hold early this year.

There has been a global effort to find treatments and vaccines and earlier this month US pharma giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech reported a breakthrough with a jab shown to be more than 90 percent effective.

The company this week applied for emergency use authorisation in the US and several other firms look set to follow in due course, with the first vaccines to be rolled out possibly before the end of this year.

"Vaccines represent a huge advance in the history of humanity," said Speranza, defending their use in a country which has seen some notable opposition to their introduction.

"Today we are talking about the concrete possibility that... in a short time we will dispose of this tool and that gives a measure of the capacity of human beings to react in the face of such a large challenge," he added.

Even as the virus continues to devastate the world economy and put health systems under intense pressure, strong anti-vaccination sentiment persists in many countries, despite efforts by the authorities to reassure people over their safety and effectiveness.

On Friday, the experts group set up to advise the Italian government, said both national and international oversight of vaccine development "gives us guarantees" on their safety.

However, an Ipsos opinion poll for the La7 television chain showed earlier this week that 16 percent of Italians would refuse a vaccine available next year and 42 percent would wait to see if it was effective.

Only a third said they would definitely get the vaccine as soon as it was available.

Related Topics

World German Company January TV Government Million Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Football: German Bundesliga results

2 minutes ago

Sudan to Skip Negotiations With Egypt, Ethiopia on ..

2 minutes ago

Motorcycling: Portuguese Grand Prix grids

2 minutes ago

Football: Spanish La Liga table

14 minutes ago

Immobile helps Lazio win at rain-drenched Crotone

14 minutes ago

Murad criticises opposition for violation of coron ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.