Italy To Let Migrants Disembark Within Hours: Salvini

Italy to let migrants disembark within hours: Salvini

Italy will let 116 migrants on the Gregoretti coastguard ship disembark "within hours", Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Wednesday, after EU countries agreed to share responsibility for looking after them

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Italy will let 116 migrants on the Gregoretti coastguard ship disembark "within hours", Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Wednesday, after EU countries agreed to share responsibility for looking after them.

"I will give authorisation (for the migrants) to disembark in the coming hours," the far-right minister wrote on Facebook.

