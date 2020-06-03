UrduPoint.com
Italy To Lift Restrictions On Travel Between Regions, Expecting First Tourists From Europe

Wed 03rd June 2020

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Italy is lifting the next part of coronavirus-related restrictions on Wednesday, which will allow residents to move freely across the country, and citizens of the Schengen countries and the UK to come to Italy as tourists.

The new package of measures should become the third stage of the so-called Phase 2, which the government launched on May 4, when the construction and manufacturing sectors were re-launched in the country.

On May 18, retail stores and hairdressers' opened for Italians, and bars and restaurants became fully operational. The last of the major restrictions that were in force remained the movement between the regions of the country only on condition of having a document confirming the need for travel, as well as the possibility of travels to country houses.

Bans on crowds and public events remain in force. Starting from June 15, theaters and movie theaters could be opened.

