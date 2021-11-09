Italy to Limit 'Green Pass' Protests After Weeks of Unrest

Italy will impose new rules on holding mass rallies starting Wednesday after protests by vaccine skeptics angry at COVID-19 "green passes" have paralyzed the country for 15 consecutive weekends, the Interior Ministry undersecretary said

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Italy will impose new rules on holding mass rallies starting Wednesday after protests by vaccine skeptics angry at COVID-19 "green passes" have paralyzed the country for 15 consecutive weekends, the Interior Ministry undersecretary said.

"To deal with these inconveniences, the Interior Ministry has introduced restrictions and new rules, allowing only sit-ins and gatherings outside the city center," Carlo Sibilia told Radio Rai.

Sibilia, of the populist Five Star Movement, also promised to toughen the green pass scheme, which requires workers to test for the coronavirus or vaccinate to enter offices.

COVID-19 vaccine certificates became mandatory for work last month. They were already a must for accessing many public venues, such as bars, restaurants, gyms, museums, theaters, commuter transport and domestic flights.