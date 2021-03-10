UrduPoint.com
Italy To Make Efforts To Maintain All Channels Of Dialogue With Russia - Ambassador

Wed 10th March 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Italy will make efforts to maintain all channels of dialogue with Russia, Italian Ambassador to Moscow Pasquale Terracciano said.

"Our countries have traditionally excellent relations. New Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said in a recent speech that although there are reasons for some concern about the observance of human rights in Russia, as in other countries, Italy will continue to make efforts to fuel all channels of dialogue with the Russian Federation," the ambassador said in an interview with Russian government daily Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

According to him, Italy, which took over the G20 presidency this year, will pay special attention to cooperation with Russia in such strategic areas as environmental protection, sustainable development, the fight against poverty and inequality, digitalization and innovation.

"Besides, we still believe that your country can make a significant contribution to resolving a number of regional conflicts, such as the situation in Libya, the restoration of the Iranian nuclear deal. We believe that Russia plays a very important role in all these issues," Terracciano said.

