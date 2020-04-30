UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy To Open Two Airports After Nearly Two-month Shutdown

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 06:36 PM

Italy to open two airports after nearly two-month shutdown

Italy said on Thursday it would reopen two of its shuttered airports next week, Ciampino in Rome and Peretola in Florence

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Italy said on Thursday it would reopen two of its shuttered airports next week, Ciampino in Rome and Peretola in Florence.

The two airports will reopen on May 4 for passenger flights, the transport ministry said in a brief statement.

Ciampino is Rome's secondary airport and is mostly used by low-cost carriers, while Peretola is Tuscany's second-largest airport after Pisa.

The two airports have been shut to passenger flights since March 13.

Italy's current coronavirus lockdown expires on May 4, when many restrictions remain but more people are expected to head back to work and travel within regions will be allowed under some circumstances.

Over a series of weeks, more businesses will be allowed to reopen.

The nationwide quarantine began on March 9.

Related Topics

Pisa Florence Rome Italy March May Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

USCIRF report: India can no longer hoodwink Int'l ..

27 minutes ago

Georgia Aims to Be Among First Countries to Welcom ..

1 minute ago

Efforts intensified to avert coronavirus outbreak ..

1 minute ago

Business community backs amending 18th Amendment

1 minute ago

US Job Losses From COVID-19 Near 30 Million as Ano ..

1 minute ago

Labour Day an opportunity to acknowledge sacrifice ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.