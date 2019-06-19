UrduPoint.com
Italy To Partake In Eastern Economic Forum For 1st Time - Italian-Russian Commerce Chamber

Wed 19th June 2019

Italy to Partake in Eastern Economic Forum for 1st Time - Italian-Russian Commerce Chamber

Italy will take part in the upcoming Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok for the first time and be represented by about 200 members of the business community, President of the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce (CCIR) Vincenzo Trani told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Italy will take part in the upcoming Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok for the first time and be represented by about 200 members of the business community, President of the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce (CCIR) Vincenzo Trani told Sputnik.

"Italy will undoubtedly take part [in the EEF]. There will be a delegation led by the ambassador. The delegation will include politicians, but the majority will comprise entrepreneurs. By the way, this is the first time Italy will participate in the Eastern Economic Forum. The Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce will definitely go to the forum. We expect the delegation to include about 200 representatives of companies," Trani said in an interview.

He noted that it was too early to talk about which companies and entrepreneurs would be joining the delegation.

Russia's Roscongress Foundation previously suggested that an Italian delegation might come to the EEF.

This year's EEF, which will be held from September 4-6 in the Russian city of Vladivostok, is expected to focus on the national program for the Far East's development. The first EEF was held in 2015 at Russian President Vladimir Putin's initiative. The forum is aimed at encouraging national and international investments in Russia's Far East and boosting wider cooperation in the Asia-Pacific Region.

