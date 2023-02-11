UrduPoint.com

Italy To Provide Ukraine With Aid Agreed Within NATO, EU - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2023 | 09:45 PM

Italy to Provide Ukraine With Aid Agreed Within NATO, EU - Foreign Ministry

Italy will provide Ukraine with military assistance agreed within the framework of NATO and the European Union, Italian Deputy Foreign Minister Edmondo Cirielli said on Saturday, adding that Rome would not also oppose the supply of fighter jets to Kiev, provided that they were used only for defense

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) Italy will provide Ukraine with military assistance agreed within the framework of NATO and the European Union, Italian Deputy Foreign Minister Edmondo Cirielli said on Saturday, adding that Rome would not also oppose the supply of fighter jets to Kiev, provided that they were used only for defense.

"When it comes to supporting ... Ukraine, Italy never uses the conditional mood. We will send support agreed in accordance with the commitments made within NATO and the EU. We cannot stop respecting the UN Charter," Cirielli told Italian newspaper il Messaggero.

The senior Italian diplomat also said that Rome would not object to the possible supply of UK fighter jets to Ukraine, if they were "necessary for defensive purposes."

"It is another thing if they are used to attack Russian territory," Cirielli told the newspaper, adding that Rome had received appropriate assurances in this regard.

Since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked the UK parliament to send fighter jets to Kiev. Following the request, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak instructed the country's defense minister to study which UK jets could be sent to Ukraine, media reported, though adding that the delivery would need the approval of NATO Eurofighter consortium members Germany, Italy and Spain.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Prime Minister United Nations Ukraine Russia Parliament European Union Germany Rome Kiev Spain Italy United Kingdom Media Weapon

Recent Stories

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan revi ..

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan reviews security arrangements

3 minutes ago
 Around 90,000 quacks playing with human lives in P ..

Around 90,000 quacks playing with human lives in Punjab: Caretaker Punjab Health ..

3 minutes ago
 Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) CEO reviews ..

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) CEO reviews cleanliness situation in diff ..

28 seconds ago
 Pakistan has huge potential of dairy farming: mini ..

Pakistan has huge potential of dairy farming: minister

31 seconds ago
 Putin Awards Order of Courage to Russian War Corre ..

Putin Awards Order of Courage to Russian War Correspondent Injured in Soledar

33 seconds ago
 Trkiye detains 12 over collapsed buildings after q ..

Trkiye detains 12 over collapsed buildings after quake: report

36 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.