Italy to Provide Ukraine With Aid Agreed Within NATO, EU - Foreign Ministry

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) Italy will provide Ukraine with military assistance agreed within the framework of NATO and the European Union, Italian Deputy Foreign Minister Edmondo Cirielli said on Saturday, adding that Rome would not also oppose the supply of fighter jets to Kiev, provided that they were used only for defense.

"When it comes to supporting ... Ukraine, Italy never uses the conditional mood. We will send support agreed in accordance with the commitments made within NATO and the EU. We cannot stop respecting the UN Charter," Cirielli told Italian newspaper il Messaggero.

The senior Italian diplomat also said that Rome would not object to the possible supply of UK fighter jets to Ukraine, if they were "necessary for defensive purposes."

"It is another thing if they are used to attack Russian territory," Cirielli told the newspaper, adding that Rome had received appropriate assurances in this regard.

Since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked the UK parliament to send fighter jets to Kiev. Following the request, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak instructed the country's defense minister to study which UK jets could be sent to Ukraine, media reported, though adding that the delivery would need the approval of NATO Eurofighter consortium members Germany, Italy and Spain.