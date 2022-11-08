UrduPoint.com

Italy To Provide Ukraine With Air Defense Systems In New Military Aid Package - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2022 | 10:35 PM

Italy will provide Ukraine with air defense systems as part of a new military aid package for Kiev, Italian news agency ANSA reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Italy will provide Ukraine with air defense systems as part of a new military aid package for Kiev, Italian news agency ANSA reported on Tuesday.

The Italian government plans to approve its sixth and largest military aid package to Ukraine, which will also include air defense systems, the media said, citing sources.

Italy has Samp/T, Stinger and Aspide defense systems at its disposal, the media said without specifying which systems will be delivered to Kiev.

Since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries, including Italy, have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the fire, and warning that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for the Russian forces.

