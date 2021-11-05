UrduPoint.com

Italy To Purchase Molnupiravir Drug To Treat COVID-19 - Coronavirus Committee

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 09:07 PM

Italy to Purchase Molnupiravir Drug to Treat COVID-19 - Coronavirus Committee

Italy will purchase UK-approved antiviral drug molnupiravir for the treatment of COVID-19, Franco Locatelli, coordinator of the Italian Scientific and Technical Committee on Vaccination, said on Friday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) Italy will purchase UK-approved antiviral drug molnupiravir for the treatment of COVID-19, Franco Locatelli, coordinator of the Italian Scientific and Technical Committee on Vaccination, said on Friday.

On Thursday, the United Kingdom became the first country in the world to approve molnupiravir, developed by US companies Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, for COVID-19 treatment.

"Aifa (Italian drug regulator) has already made efforts to procure sufficient quantities of this antiviral drug for COVID-19 approved in the UK.

This is done so that Italy also has this tool at its disposal," Locatelli said at a press conference in Rome.

Molnupiravir, an oral antiviral medicine originally developed to treat flu, was reported to reduce the hospitalization risk in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 by 50% during the clinical trials. It is currently being assessed to be included in the WHO living guideline on COVID-19 therapeutics and is awaiting authorization for its use from governing bodies.

Related Topics

World Rome Oral Italy United Kingdom From

Recent Stories

US Investigates All Havana Syndrome Events, Suppli ..

US Investigates All Havana Syndrome Events, Supplies Enhanced Equipment Oversees ..

24 seconds ago
 UK Watchdog Slams Current Model for Border Between ..

UK Watchdog Slams Current Model for Border Between EU, Great Britain as Unsustai ..

25 seconds ago
 13 outlaws held, drugs, liquor recovered

13 outlaws held, drugs, liquor recovered

26 seconds ago
 US Advises Americans to Leave Ethiopia 'As Soon as ..

US Advises Americans to Leave Ethiopia 'As Soon as Possible' - State Dept.

4 minutes ago
 Drought gives rebirth to Iraqi Kurd village

Drought gives rebirth to Iraqi Kurd village

4 minutes ago
 New Oil Fueling Ship to Be Named After Assassinate ..

New Oil Fueling Ship to Be Named After Assassinated Gay Rights Activist Milk - P ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.