Italy to Receive 2nd Shipment of Pfizer Vaccine Against COVID-19 on Tuesday - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Italy on Tuesday will receive the second shipment of 450,000 doses the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus disease, the Ansa news agency reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to the Italian agency, a part of the overall shipment, which will be leaving from Belgium, may arrive on Wednesday due to bad weather.

Pfizer will reportedly distribute the vaccine to 300 delivery points around the country.

The European Union countries on Sunday began mass vaccination of their citizens, with frontline health workers and people from risk groups listed as top priority.

More Stories From World

