Italy to Receive Over $230Bln From EU Recovery Fund, Long-Term Budget - Prime Minister

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Italy is satisfied with the agreement on the EU recovery fund and long-term budget reached following a summit concerning the situation, according to which it will receive 209 billion Euros ($239 billion), Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, EU leaders completed their four-day first in-person summit in Brussels since the pandemic and finally managed to reach an agreement on the 1.074 trillion euro ($1.2 trillion) long-term EU budget and the 750 billion euro economic recovery fund.

"The plan that we have approved is very substantial indeed, 750 billion, out of which a good part will go to Italy ” 28 percent, 209 billion, will be allocated to Italy," Conte said at a press conference following the summit.

The prime minister called the agreement a historic moment for Europe and Italy.

According to Conte, most of the funds will be allocated in loans, while about 80 billion euros will be provided as free subsidies.

"We have a great responsibility. With 209 billion, we have the possibility of relaunching Italy with vigor, to change the face of our country. Now we need to hurry up, we need to use this money for investments, for structural reforms, we need to start economic growth and sustainable development," Conte added.

Under the agreement, the euro amount in free subsidies to the worst-hit countries will be 390 billion instead of the previously proposed 500 billion. The fund will also include 360 billion euros in loans, instead of 250 billion euros, that will have to be repaid by the states.