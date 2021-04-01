Italy to Recognize Same-Sex Couple Adoptions Made Abroad - Supreme Court

(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Adoptions made by Italian same-sex couples abroad are to be unconditionally recognized in the country effective immediately, Italy's Supreme Court of Cassation ruled on Thursday.

According to the Corriere della Sera daily newspaper, the ruling has set a judicial precedent. The Supreme Court's decision has now become binding to all courts in Italy when dealing with such cases, and other authorities cannot oppose it.

The country's laws generally recognize adoptions made legally by citizens residing abroad. The specific case over which the Supreme Court presided involved the adoption of a boy by a male same-sex couple in New York. In 2017, the Milan Court of Appeals had already ruled in favor of the couple in same case.

However, a mayor of the northern Italian city of Samarate refused to recognize the ruling of the Milan court and did not make a corresponding entry in the municipal civil register. This decision barred the adopted child from acquiring Italian citizenship.

Following a request from Samarate mayor, the Supreme Court ruled that the sex of adoptive parents can not be an obstacle to the recognition of adoption in Italy. The judges noted that they were following the principle of non-discrimination.

The court also referred to a recent decision by the Constitutional Court, which prompted the national parliament to expand the list of legal grounds for adoption, given that the requests have been coming "from entities other than heterosexual couples."