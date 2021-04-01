UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy To Recognize Same-Sex Couple Adoptions Made Abroad - Supreme Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Italy to Recognize Same-Sex Couple Adoptions Made Abroad - Supreme Court

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Adoptions made by Italian same-sex couples abroad are to be unconditionally recognized in the country effective immediately, Italy's Supreme Court of Cassation ruled on Thursday.

According to the Corriere della Sera daily newspaper, the ruling has set a judicial precedent. The Supreme Court's decision has now become binding to all courts in Italy when dealing with such cases, and other authorities cannot oppose it.

The country's laws generally recognize adoptions made legally by citizens residing abroad. The specific case over which the Supreme Court presided involved the adoption of a boy by a male same-sex couple in New York. In 2017, the Milan Court of Appeals had already ruled in favor of the couple in same case.

However, a mayor of the northern Italian city of Samarate refused to recognize the ruling of the Milan court and did not make a corresponding entry in the municipal civil register. This decision barred the adopted child from acquiring Italian citizenship.

Following a request from Samarate mayor, the Supreme Court ruled that the sex of adoptive parents can not be an obstacle to the recognition of adoption in Italy. The judges noted that they were following the principle of non-discrimination.

The court also referred to a recent decision by the Constitutional Court, which prompted the national parliament to expand the list of legal grounds for adoption, given that the requests have been coming "from entities other than heterosexual couples."

Related Topics

Supreme Court Parliament Milan Male Same New York Italy Citizenship 2017 All From Court

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

9 minutes ago

82,833 doses COVID-19 vaccine administered during ..

24 minutes ago

French President awards &#039;Officer of the Legio ..

24 minutes ago

France to Increase COVID-19-Related Internal Trave ..

6 minutes ago

UK imposes more sanctions on Myanmar military-link ..

9 minutes ago

Naval Chief heads command, staff conference at NHQ ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.