UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy To Restrict Anti-vax Health Workers: PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 09:37 PM

Italy to restrict anti-vax health workers: PM

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday the government would take action against healthcare workers who refuse to be vaccinated against coronavirus, following new reports of infections in hospitals

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday the government would take action against healthcare workers who refuse to be vaccinated against coronavirus, following new reports of infections in hospitals.

"The government intends to intervene," Draghi told a press conference. "It's absolutely not good that unvaccinated workers are in contact with sick people." The prime minister said Justice Minister Marta Cartabia was preparing regulation, likely a decree, but the details have not yet been determined.

On Thursday, Liguria region president Giovanni Toti called for a national law after at least 12 people were infected with coronavirus at two hospitals in the area due to two unvaccinated health workers.

"In light of the need to protect citizens at a fragile time, such as hospitalisation, there may be the legal conditions, and also political, for a measure," Toti said.

"It's clear that we need a national law, because we risk chaos in our hospitals in a few weeks," he added, calling for a "clear regulatory framework".

Italy has a small but significant "anti-vax" movement and some experts fear their numbers may swell following safety fears over the AstraZeneca coronavirus jab.

The use of the vaccine was suspended last week across several EU countries before the bloc's regulator declared it safe.

How many health workers in Italy have opted not to be vaccinated is unknown, although vaccination is not mandatory.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Friday, however, it amounted to a "very minimal" number of people.

Italy was the first European country to be hit by the coronavirus pandemic 13 months ago and has recorded more than 105,000 deaths.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Italy May Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dry weather forecast

2 minutes ago

Scotland's former leader Alex Salmond launches new ..

2 minutes ago

US to Hold First Ever West Africa Joint Counterter ..

2 minutes ago

UK top court rules against Asda in equal pay battl ..

2 minutes ago

Everton get government green light for new 53,000- ..

5 minutes ago

EU backs Pfizer storage at regular freezer tempera ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.