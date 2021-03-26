Italy to restrict anti-vax health workers: PM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday the government would take action against healthcare workers who refuse to be vaccinated against coronavirus, following new reports of infections in hospitals.

"The government intends to intervene," Draghi told a press conference. "It's absolutely not good that unvaccinated workers are in contact with sick people." The prime minister said Justice Minister Marta Cartabia was preparing regulation, likely a decree, but the details have not yet been determined.

On Thursday, Liguria region president Giovanni Toti called for a national law after at least 12 people were infected with coronavirus at two hospitals in the area due to two unvaccinated health workers.

"In light of the need to protect citizens at a fragile time, such as hospitalisation, there may be the legal conditions, and also political, for a measure," Toti said.

"It's clear that we need a national law, because we risk chaos in our hospitals in a few weeks," he added, calling for a "clear regulatory framework".

Italy has a small but significant "anti-vax" movement and some experts fear their numbers may swell following safety fears over the AstraZeneca coronavirus jab.

The use of the vaccine was suspended last week across several EU countries before the bloc's regulator declared it safe.

How many health workers in Italy have opted not to be vaccinated is unknown, although vaccination is not mandatory.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Friday, however, it amounted to a "very minimal" number of people.

Italy was the first European country to be hit by the coronavirus pandemic 13 months ago and has recorded more than 105,000 deaths.