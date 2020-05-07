UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy To Resume Church Mass On March 18 - Government

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 08:56 PM

Italy to Resume Church Mass on March 18 - Government

Italy's government signed a protocol on Thursday allowing people to return Christian Mass congregations on May 18 after weeks of tension and negotiations with the Italian Episcopal Conference (CEI), a statement from the Chigi Palace read

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Italy's government signed a protocol on Thursday allowing people to return Christian Mass congregations on May 18 after weeks of tension and negotiations with the Italian Episcopal Conference (CEI), a statement from the Chigi Palace read.

The document was signed in Rome by Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte, Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese and President of CEI, Archbishop Gualtiero Bassetti, according to the palace.

"The signing of the protocol is the result of an intensive dialogue between the government and CEI," said Lamorgese.

The measures have been colloquially named phase two by the Italian media as some relaxation of restrictions began on May 4.

Church attendance was prohibited in early March which forced the heavily Catholic country to miss a host holiday masses including Easter.

CEI pushed to include the resumption of mass in the first batch of measures, but the government refused.

On May 4, Italian began coming out of what has become the longest lockdown in the coronavirus pandemic.

Italy became one of the most highly infected countries in the world in March but a gradual decrease in new cases and deaths has led the nation to reinstate public transportation and allow some businesses to resume.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Interior Minister Rome Italy March May Christian Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Small change and Skywards Miles help Emirates make ..

45 minutes ago

Dubai Customs convenes quarterly consultative coun ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler assigns Salah Al Muhairi as chairman ..

2 hours ago

Switzerland Confirms 66 New COVID-19 Cases Bracing ..

54 seconds ago

Putin, Kazakh President Discuss Measures to Combat ..

55 seconds ago

Khawaja Asif's statement classic example of 'speak ..

58 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.