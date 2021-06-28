Italy to Retain Significant Presence in Iraq as Anti-IS Fight Continues

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Monday that his country would keep a large military presence in Iraq to support the Middle Eastern nation in its fight against Islamist insurgency

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Monday that his country would keep a large military presence in Iraq to support the middle Eastern nation in its fight against Islamist insurgency.

He spoke at the opening of a meeting in Rome, which is hosting foreign ministers from the 83-nation coalition combating the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia) in Iraq and Syria.

"IS was defeated in its territory but it was not rooted out. Italy maintains a 800-strong presence between Iraq and Kuwait, and it will retain a significant military contingent," Di Maio said.

The diplomat added that Italy would look to increase participation in NATO Mission Iraq after it takes command of the non-combat, training and capacity-building mission from Denmark in 2022.