UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy To Retain Significant Presence In Iraq As Anti-IS Fight Continues

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 07:45 PM

Italy to Retain Significant Presence in Iraq as Anti-IS Fight Continues

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Monday that his country would keep a large military presence in Iraq to support the Middle Eastern nation in its fight against Islamist insurgency

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Monday that his country would keep a large military presence in Iraq to support the middle Eastern nation in its fight against Islamist insurgency.

He spoke at the opening of a meeting in Rome, which is hosting foreign ministers from the 83-nation coalition combating the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia) in Iraq and Syria.

"IS was defeated in its territory but it was not rooted out. Italy maintains a 800-strong presence between Iraq and Kuwait, and it will retain a significant military contingent," Di Maio said.

The diplomat added that Italy would look to increase participation in NATO Mission Iraq after it takes command of the non-combat, training and capacity-building mission from Denmark in 2022.

Related Topics

NATO Syria Russia Iraq Kuwait Rome Italy Denmark From

Recent Stories

AUIEC to launch first-ever app for exhibitions in ..

2 minutes ago

France bans glue trapping of birds after EU court ..

2 minutes ago

President for enhanced honey production by utilizi ..

2 minutes ago

Govt to extend more facilities to legal fraternity ..

2 minutes ago

Vaccination of above 18 years people begins

5 minutes ago

SCCI, district admin to devise joint mechanism for ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.