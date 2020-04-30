UrduPoint.com
Italy To Run 150,000 Antibody Tests In May To Assess Real Impact Of COVID-19 - Conte

Sumaira FH 20 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 03:23 PM

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Italy wants to run 150,000 coronavirus antibody tests next month to have a clearer picture of the impact of COVID-19 on the country, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told the parliament on Thursday.

"In May we will perform 150,00 serological tests, we will start with this number, and the corresponding number of citizens will be selected for it. These tests will allow us to have a more clear picture on the real impact of COVID-19 on our country," Conte said.

The total number of cases in the country has topped 204,000 with over 27,600 deaths, according to official estimates.

