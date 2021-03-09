UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy To Run "Covid-free" Trains On Rome-Milan Route

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 12:52 AM

Italy to run

Italy's state-run railways will operate "Covid-free" high-speed trains on the Rome-Milan route starting next month, its chief executive said Monday

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Italy's state-run railways will operate "Covid-free" high-speed trains on the Rome-Milan route starting next month, its chief executive said Monday.

Gianfranco Battisti hailed the initiative -- a European first, according to his company -- as a way of reviving travel after more than a year of coronavirus curbs.

"We will introduce a Covid-free train in early April ... initially between Rome and Milan," Battisti said during an event at Rome's main train station.

All staff and passengers will be tested for coronavirus before boarding "with the help of the Red Cross", he said.

After the Rome-Milan route, "we will adopt this solution especially for tourist destinations" like Venice, Florence and Naples, he added.

Italian airline Alitalia had a similar idea last year, launching Covid-tested flights on selected domestic and international flights.

Before the pandemic struck, tourism accounted for 14 per cent of Italy's economy, Prime Minister Mario Draghi told parliament last month.

Lockdowns and other coronavirus restrictions have had a devastating impact on the industry, with hotels and restaurants forced to shut for months.

Overnight stays by foreign tourists were down by almost 70 per cent, year-on-year, in January-September 2020, according to official data released in December.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Company Florence Venice Naples Milan Rome Italy April December 2020 Event Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Elena Rybakina makes a winning start at Dubai Duty ..

1 hour ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity praises visit ..

1 hour ago

Pirlo denies Juve future under spotlight in Porto ..

4 minutes ago

Stocks rally on US stimulus, oil spikes on unrest

2 hours ago

Islam gives women highest status in society: Faroo ..

4 minutes ago

Erdogan, Johnson Discuss Turkey-UK Relations, Regi ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.