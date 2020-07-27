Italy to Screen All Travelers for Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) The Italian institute for infectious diseases has created two coronavirus tests that will allow blanket screening of all foreigners coming to the country, the chief doctor has said.

Francesco Vaia said the tests will give a result within 15-20 minutes.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza tasked the Lazzaro Spallanzani Institute with making a test to check visitors as Italy prepares to co-exist with the virus until a vaccine is mass-produced sometime early next year.

In another move, regional authorities began enforcing tougher rules aimed at keeping the virus under control.

The police in the southern city of Salerno issued three fines up to 1,000 Euros ($1,100) over the weekend for not wearing a mask in public.

Thirteen people were fined up to 400 euros in the northern city of Milan for ignoring the rule while traveling on the subway.

Italy has so far confirmed more than 246,000 coronavirus cases since the outbreak began in March, with 35,107 patients dying from virus-related complications. The country's daily average in July stood at 200-300 cases.