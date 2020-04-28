UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy To See 4.5Mln People Return To Work Next Week - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 02:00 AM

Italy to See 4.5Mln People Return to Work Next Week - Prime Minister

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Some 4.5 million Italians will be allowed to return to work next week as part of Italy's gradual easing of coronavirus restrictions, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Monday.

"This decree will see 4.5 million workers rejoin those already in workplaces starting May 4...

This is a significant addition that will create more conditions for the virus to spread," he said in a speech aired on social media.

Conte said previously that Italy would have to coexist with the virus in "phase two" of the coronavirus response, which will see it loosen the seven-week lockdown to allow factories to reopen and public construction projects to go ahead.

The number of coronavirus cases in Italy rose by 1,739 on Monday to 199,414, the lowest daily rise since March 10. Virus-related deaths hit 26,977, up 333 from the day before.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Social Media Italy March May From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Commercial centres and shopping malls must adminis ..

17 minutes ago

Burj Khalifa lights up in Dutch flag colour for Ki ..

1 hour ago

FAB reports first quarter 2020 net profit of AED 2 ..

1 hour ago

Bee’ah launches disinfection pods to optimise sa ..

1 hour ago

Gargash receives Somali FM&#039;s call

1 hour ago

Khalifa Foundation provides 85,989 Iftar meals to ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.