Italy to See 4.5Mln People Return to Work Next Week - Prime Minister

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Some 4.5 million Italians will be allowed to return to work next week as part of Italy's gradual easing of coronavirus restrictions, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Monday.

"This decree will see 4.5 million workers rejoin those already in workplaces starting May 4...

This is a significant addition that will create more conditions for the virus to spread," he said in a speech aired on social media.

Conte said previously that Italy would have to coexist with the virus in "phase two" of the coronavirus response, which will see it loosen the seven-week lockdown to allow factories to reopen and public construction projects to go ahead.

The number of coronavirus cases in Italy rose by 1,739 on Monday to 199,414, the lowest daily rise since March 10. Virus-related deaths hit 26,977, up 333 from the day before.