UrduPoint.com

Italy To Send 1,000 Troops To Eastern Europe - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Italy to Send 1,000 Troops to Eastern Europe - Reports

Italy will announce plans this week to send 1,000 troops to eastern Europe as part of NATO's enhanced forward presence, news media reported Monday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Italy will announce plans this week to send 1,000 troops to eastern Europe as part of NATO's enhanced forward presence, news media reported Monday.

Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini will brief NATO allies on the initiative at the ministerial meeting in Brussels on February 15-16, la Repubblica daily cited sources as saying.

The decision to move extra forces to the eastern flank from Kosovo will need the approval of both chambers of the Italian parliament. The personnel will focus on the training mission.

La Stampa, another Italian daily, reported that the troops will be deployed to Hungary. It said the deployment will bolster NATO's air patrol capabilities.

Related Topics

NATO Europe Parliament Brussels Italy Hungary February Media From

Recent Stories

COAS meets President, PM  

COAS meets President, PM  

6 minutes ago
 Reznikov, Khrenin Agree on Military Attaches' Visi ..

Reznikov, Khrenin Agree on Military Attaches' Visits to Drills in Ukraine, Belar ..

1 minute ago
 Israeli PM to make first-ever visit to Bahrain Mon ..

Israeli PM to make first-ever visit to Bahrain Monday

2 minutes ago
 Lavrov Informs Putin Russia Prepared Reaction to U ..

Lavrov Informs Putin Russia Prepared Reaction to US, NATO Security Response

2 minutes ago
 German Journalists Call on Scholz to Negotiate DW ..

German Journalists Call on Scholz to Negotiate DW License in Russia With Putin

2 minutes ago
 Masdar plays key role in promoting sustainability, ..

Masdar plays key role in promoting sustainability, climate action

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>