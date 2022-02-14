Italy to Send 1,000 Troops to Eastern Europe - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Italy will announce plans this week to send 1,000 troops to eastern Europe as part of NATO's enhanced forward presence, news media reported Monday.

Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini will brief NATO allies on the initiative at the ministerial meeting in Brussels on February 15-16, la Repubblica daily cited sources as saying.

The decision to move extra forces to the eastern flank from Kosovo will need the approval of both chambers of the Italian parliament. The personnel will focus on the training mission.

La Stampa, another Italian daily, reported that the troops will be deployed to Hungary. It said the deployment will bolster NATO's air patrol capabilities.