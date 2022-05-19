Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi announced on Thursday that his government planned to deploy a further 1,000 troops to eastern Europe in a bid to bolster NATO presence

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi announced on Thursday that his government planned to deploy a further 1,000 troops to eastern Europe in a bid to bolster NATO presence.

"As part of an allied response, we are ready to further strengthen our contribution in Hungary and Bulgaria in the medium term by respectively 250 troops and 750 troops," he said in parliament.

Italy has pledged to contribute a total 2,500 troops as NATO continues its build-up on the Russian border. Eastern-bound Italian personnel reportedly served in Afghanistan and Kosovo.