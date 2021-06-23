Italy to Share 15Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses With Low-Income Countries - Prime Minister

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Italy is planning to donate 15 million coronavirus vaccine doses under the EU commitment to share 100 million doses with low-income countries until the end of the year, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the head of the Italian government spoke at the country's lower house ahead of his upcoming trip to Brussels for the EU summit, scheduled for Thursday and Friday. The prime minister noted the important steps that had been done in the last two months, including the May 21 health summit organized by Italy and the European Commission. The summit preceded the European Council's special meeting on May 24-25, where the member countries pledged to donate vaccines.

"Italy will make its contribution and donate 15 million doses," Draghi said.

The prime minister mentioned the improved situation within the last three months, while also warning about the danger presented by the new COVID-19 strains, including the so-called Delta one.

Italy launched its vaccination drive on December 27 and aspires to have 80 percent of the population immune by late September. So far, the country has fully vaccinated over 16 million people or more than 30 percent of the population over 12.