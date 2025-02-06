Italy to showcase sporting heritage through Milano Cortina 2026: IOC

GENEVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) released Wednesday an article titled "One Year to Go: Milano Cortina 2026 - Rooted in history, looking boldly to the future", stressing on the role of the Games in showcasing Italy's sporting heritage and culture as its one-year countdown falls on Thursday.

"In just one year, the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 will unite the world in Italy ... Hosting the Olympic Winter Games for the third time - after Cortina d'Ampezzo 1956 and Turin 2006 - Italy will once again showcase its rich sporting heritage, culture and innovative spirit on a global stage," read the article.

Milano Cortina 2026 will be the first Olympic Winter Games planned and organized under Olympic Agenda 2020, and the first spread across multiple regions, the IOC stated.

"As per the IOC's Olympic Agenda 2020, Milano Cortina 2026 is adapting to the host regions, and not the other way around," said Marie Sallois, IOC's Director for Sustainability.

The opening ceremony will be staged at Milan's San Siro Stadium, while the closing ceremony will take place in the Verona Arena, along with the legendary Tofane Olympia slope in Cortina and other arenas hosting competitions, as the organizers promised to show the new "Italian Spirit" to the world.

Milano Cortina 2026 will be held from February 6 to 22.