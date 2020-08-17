Italy to Shut Discos After Coronavirus Cases Double

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Italy will close discos and nightclubs starting Monday after seeing the number of daily coronavirus cases double this week from no more than 300 reported last month.

The Health Ministry said that mask wearing would also be mandatory from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. in public places where large crowds may gather.

The measures will stay in place until September 7.

Italy reported 627 new cases on Saturday and 479 on Sunday, taking the total to 253,915. Eight further patients died in the past two days, with the death toll climbing to 35,396.

The second wave has been associated with the reopening of Italy's nightlife sector and young holidaymakers coming home from Croatia, Spain, Greece and Malta.