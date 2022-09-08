Italy to Spend at Least $6.2Bln on Economic Relief Package - Council of Ministers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The new package of economic help for the Italian people and companies will include at least 6.2 billion Euros ($6.2 billion) for measures to tackle the energy crisis, the Italian Council of Ministers said on Thursday.

So far this year, the Italian government has allocated 52 billion euros for energy-crisis relief measures. According to Corriere della Sera newspaper, a new decree may be approved as early as next week and will include a number of measures worth 12 billion euros, to supporting companies and households in Italy.

The press service of the Italian government also said it had approved the report, sent to the parliament, which then will put some changes into the program goals of the state finances after the budget receives additional income.

Europe is currently facing the unprecedented rise in energy prices and inflation caused by the Russian military operation in Ukraine and the sanctions the EU imposed on Moscow.