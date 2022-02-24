Italy to Stop Extending COVID-19 State of Emergency After March 31 - Prime Minister

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Italy will not extend its state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic after March 31, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Wednesday.

The latest extension was made on December 14, when the cabinet also prolonged until March 31 its so-called super green pass for people who are either fully vaccinated or recovered from the disease.

"I would like to announce that the government intends not to extend the state of emergency after March 31," Draghi said during his trip to Florence.

According to the prime minister, the government will also stop assigning the country's regions different categories depending on infection rates and will gradually lift the use of the super green pass, starting with outdoor events.

Italy declared the state of emergency in late January 2020 for six months in order to stop the spread of COVID-19 and has since extended it multiple times. It allowed the government to make quick calls regarding the fight against the pandemic, which are not subject to parliamentary approval.