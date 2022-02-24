UrduPoint.com

Italy To Stop Extending COVID-19 State Of Emergency After March 31 - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Italy to Stop Extending COVID-19 State of Emergency After March 31 - Prime Minister

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Italy will not extend its state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic after March 31, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Wednesday.

The latest extension was made on December 14, when the cabinet also prolonged until March 31 its so-called super green pass for people who are either fully vaccinated or recovered from the disease.

"I would like to announce that the government intends not to extend the state of emergency after March 31," Draghi said during his trip to Florence.

According to the prime minister, the government will also stop assigning the country's regions different categories depending on infection rates and will gradually lift the use of the super green pass, starting with outdoor events.

Italy declared the state of emergency in late January 2020 for six months in order to stop the spread of COVID-19 and has since extended it multiple times. It allowed the government to make quick calls regarding the fight against the pandemic, which are not subject to parliamentary approval.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Florence Italy January March December 2020 From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

4 hours ago
 Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer ..

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer for film

5 hours ago
 Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

6 hours ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

6 hours ago
 Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors ..

Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors “A Success Story”: Ministe ..

6 hours ago
 Iranian business community sees huge trade potenti ..

Iranian business community sees huge trade potential with Pakistan

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>