Italy to Stop Military Aid to Kiev Once Peace Talks With Russia Start - Italian Defense Ministry Guido Crosetto

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) Italy will stop supplying weapons to Ukraine once Moscow and Kiev start peace negotiations, though even then, it will take a long time for relations between NATO and Russia to return to their previous state, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said on Tuesday.

Earlier in December, the Italian Council of Ministers approved the adoption of a decree extending weapons supplies to Ukraine until December 31, 2023. The Italian parliament is expected to vote on the decree in the near future. The authorities are likely to adopt the sixth interdepartmental decree on the supplies of military aid to Kiev in early January, according to La Repubblica newspaper.

"While I am now talking about the decree on the possibility of supplying military assistance, I realize that sooner or later it (the military assistance) will have to end. It will stop once there is a peace negotiating table," Crosetto told the upper house of the Italian parliament.

At the same time, even after the beginning of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, relations with Moscow will not return quickly to their previous state, according to the Italian defense chief.

"We must make Russia understand that this project has failed, and for this, we must achieve negotiations," Crosetto added.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine in response to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Russian and Ukrainian delegations have engaged in several rounds of peace talks since then, but the negotiations ultimately reached an impasse. In November, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Kiev was set on escalation, not peace talks. In December, the Kremlin expressed agreement with US statements that the resolution of the situation must be based on a fair and long-term peace, but at the same time, Moscow said it saw no prospects yet for negotiations on the settlement.