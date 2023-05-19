UrduPoint.com

Italy To Train Ukrainian Troops - Defense Minister Crosetto

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2023 | 04:30 AM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The Italian Defense Ministry has greenlighted the participation in the training of Ukrainian soldiers, including at military schools and facilities in Italy, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said on Thursday.

Crosetto told a joint session of the parliamentary foreign affairs and defense committees that the defense authorities have considered taking part in the initiative of the European Union to train Ukraine's troops "with staff personnel to be sent to commands in Brussels, Poland and Germany, as well as offering specialised training modules to be carried out, however, at schools and military installations on our national territory," as quoted by Italian news agency ANSA.

Italian media earlier reported that Italy was training Ukrainian servicepeople in the Apennines. On Monday, La Stampa newspaper reported that the first Samp/T anti-aircraft missile system, developed jointly by France and Italy, had been delivered to Ukraine.

Some 20 Ukrainian military specialists had been training for two months to operate the system in the Italian coastal town of Sabaudia in the Lazio region, where the Anti-aircrafts Artillery Command of the Italian land forces is located, the report said.

In early December 2022, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the United States and NATO were directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine by supplying Kiev with weapons and training its military personnel. He said the US and NATO were training Ukrainian soldiers "on their territory, on the territory of United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and other countries."

Crosetto, in turn, then told the Corriere della Sera newspaper that Ukrainian soldiers had never been trained on Italian territory. He said the defense ministry had only sent four Italian servicepeople to Germany "as part of the European training group."

