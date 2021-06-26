Italy to Try 59 People Over 2018 Genoa Bridge Collapse

The prosecutor's office of the Italian city of Genoa is seeking to put on trial 59 people in connection with the deadly Morandi bridge collapse in 2018, the Rainews24 TV channel reported

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) The prosecutor's office of the Italian city of Genoa is seeking to put on trial 59 people in connection with the deadly Morandi bridge collapse in 2018, the Rainews24 tv channel reported.

Charges include negligence, safety breaches at a transport facility, and manslaughter.

Several suspects have been indicted for deliberately violating law.

Ten defendants will be tried separately. Another three suspects have passed away.

The prosecutor's office also requested that the firm Autostrade per l'Italia (Aspi), responsible for most of Italy's roads, and its subsidiary engineering firm Spea, be tried for inaction in upgrading the bridge even though they were allegedly aware of its poor state.

The investigation into the incident lasted for almost three years, during which two preliminary expert hearings were held, one on the condition of the viaduct and another on the causes of the collapse. The latter include shortcomings in the maintenance of the structure and significant wear on its most important elements.

The prosecution holds the Ministry of Transport responsible for the lack of proper control over the bridge.

The Morandi bridge collapsed in August of 2018, killing 43 people and destroying the homes of more than 600 residents.