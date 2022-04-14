UrduPoint.com

Italy To Welcome Finland, Sweden To NATO As Countries Meet Standards - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2022 | 09:41 PM

Italy to Welcome Finland, Sweden to NATO as Countries Meet Standards - Foreign Minister

Finland and Sweden will be well received by NATO, should they join, as both countries meet all necessary legal requirements, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Thursday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Finland and Sweden will be well received by NATO, should they join, as both countries meet all necessary legal requirements, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Thursday.

"NATO is a defensive alliance, and countries that want to join feel more secure under the NATO auspices. If Sweden and Finland want to join NATO, they will be well received, because they have no problems with standards," Di Maio told the Rai1 tv channel, noting that around two thirds of the Finnish population support the idea.

On April 2, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said the decision on the country's possible entry into NATO would be made in spring.

Finnish Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen said on Thursday that the country's parliament will begin discussing the issue of joining NATO after Easter.

The Swedish newspaper Expressen reported that Finland had invited Sweden to jointly file applications for NATO membership. The British newspaper Times said that Sweden and Finland intend to join NATO this summer.

Earlier today, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev said that if Sweden and Finland join NATO, Russia will have more officially registered adversaries, and will have to strengthen ground forces, air defense, and deploy significant naval forces in the Gulf of Finland.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Russia Parliament Alliance Sweden Finland April TV All

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court suspends PMC members' removal ..

Islamabad High Court suspends PMC members' removal decision

35 seconds ago
 "Cityscape of Lahore" painting competition conclud ..

"Cityscape of Lahore" painting competition concludes

37 seconds ago
 Pentagon Says Russian Guided Missile Cruiser Moskv ..

Pentagon Says Russian Guided Missile Cruiser Moskva Heading to Sevastopol for Re ..

38 seconds ago
 Time ripe to hold Imran accountable for playing wi ..

Time ripe to hold Imran accountable for playing with national security: Maryam N ..

40 seconds ago
 UK to Support Any Decision By Finland, Sweden on N ..

UK to Support Any Decision By Finland, Sweden on NATO Membership - Foreign Secre ..

2 hours ago
 Dutch court jails 1980s Afghan prison chief for 12 ..

Dutch court jails 1980s Afghan prison chief for 12 years

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.