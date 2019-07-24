UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy To Work With Johnson On Ensuring Orderly Brexit - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 12:30 AM

Italy to Work With Johnson on Ensuring Orderly Brexit - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday that Italy would work with Boris Johnson on ensuring orderly Brexit and keeping the United Kingdom as an important and reliable partner of the European Union.

"We will work with Boris Johnson in order to keep the UK an important and reliable partner for the European Union even after Brexit.

The objective remains to guarantee an orderly exit of the United Kingdom from the EU and to work together in the future with the aim of guaranteeing the prosperity of all European citizens," Conte said on Facebook.

Johnson, a staunch Brexiteer and former mayor of London, beat Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt two to one to win the Conservative leadership contest and is expected to take over from Theresa May on Wednesday.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister Facebook European Union London Italy United Kingdom Brexit May All From

Recent Stories

Police seeks NADRA's help for identification of D. ..

15 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed inspects progress on road projec ..

16 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns Israeli demolition of Palest ..

31 minutes ago

UAE, China issue joint statement on strengthening ..

31 minutes ago

UN Security Council Should Deploy Mission to Re-La ..

19 minutes ago

ADNOC and Wanhua Chemical sign shipping JV and dow ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.