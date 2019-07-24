Italy to Work With Johnson on Ensuring Orderly Brexit - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday that Italy would work with Boris Johnson on ensuring orderly Brexit and keeping the United Kingdom as an important and reliable partner of the European Union.

"We will work with Boris Johnson in order to keep the UK an important and reliable partner for the European Union even after Brexit.

The objective remains to guarantee an orderly exit of the United Kingdom from the EU and to work together in the future with the aim of guaranteeing the prosperity of all European citizens," Conte said on Facebook.

Johnson, a staunch Brexiteer and former mayor of London, beat Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt two to one to win the Conservative leadership contest and is expected to take over from Theresa May on Wednesday.