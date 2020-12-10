UrduPoint.com
Italy, Turkey Seek To Increase Bilateral Trade By 50% To $30Bln - Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Turkey and Italy are seeking to increase their bilateral trade to $30 billion from the current $20 billion, according to Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan.

During a meeting of the Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO), the minister called Italy an important trade and investment partner of Turkey, as cited by the official Anadolu news agency. Pekcan recalled that the European country was the third-largest export destination for Turkish goods and the fourth-largest importer.

The media also reported that Turkey's progress in the fields of innovation, value-added goods and design provided a number of joint investment, business and trade opportunities for the companies of the two countries.

Discussing official and technical issues of bilateral cooperation, Chairman of Turkish Foreign Economic Relations board Nail Olpak also raised concerns about the EU's agenda that includes possible sanctions against Ankara, the news agency added.

Later on Thursday, the European leaders will meet in Brussels to consider, among other things, whether to slap Turkey with more sanctions after warning it in October against drilling for gas and oil off the shore of Cyprus and Greece.

