Italy Unveils Two-billion-euro Package For Flooded Northeast

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday announced a two-billion-euro ($2.2-billion) package to help northeastern areas affected by floods that killed 14 people, displaced thousands and left swathes of farmland submerged.

After an emergency cabinet meeting, Meloni declared help for households, businesses, farms, transport systems, schools, healthcare services and the tourism industry, while cautioning that the full extent of the damage has still to be determined.

"In the current situation in which Italy finds itself, finding two billion Euros in a few days is not an easy thing," said Meloni, who visited the worst-hit areas of the Emilia Romagna region on Sunday.

"We clearly know that we are talking about emergencies, that there will be a reconstruction phase in which we are not yet able to quantify the overall need and the damage," she added.

Some flooded areas, focused in the southeast of Emilia Romagna, remain under water after six months' worth of rain fell over just 36 hours a week ago.

Around 23,000 people were still unable to return to their homes, officials said Tuesday, with 2,700 sleeping in emergency shelters.

After the region requested a special commissioner to oversee the crisis, Meloni said the task would go to the man appointed just weeks ago to deal with what had been a national drought.

"It's a bizarre transition whereby today the commissioner of drought is also dealing with floods," said Meloni.

