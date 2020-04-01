UrduPoint.com
Italy Urgently Seeks Safe Exit From Punishing Lockdown

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Italy's coronavirus epidemic may be slowing, but critics warn the government is falling seriously behind on strategies to lift the punishing nationwide lockdown and reboot the economy.

Nearly 12,500 people have died of the virus so far according to official data.

Despite a slowdown in new death and infection rates the government has extended an economically crippling lockdown until "at least" mid-April over fears of a second wind.

But poverty and unemployment numbers are already skyrocketing.

Analysts have warned the eurozone's third-largest economy will suffer its worst recession in decades, contracting six percent in 2020 should the lockdown last through to May.

"It's horrible to have to choose between putting the economy in a corner or exposing many people to the risk of dying," US expert Paul Romer told Italy's Fatto Quotidiano daily Wednesday.

