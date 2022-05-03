Italy Urges EU to Abandon Unanimity Principle in Face of New Challenges

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi suggested on Tuesday that the European Union move from the principle of unanimity toward "pragmatic federalism" on decisions that affect energy, security and the economy to better manage the ongoing crises.

"We need to move forward from the principle of unanimity, which leads to a logic of intergovernmental decisions, to decisions taken on the basis of qualified majority," he told the European Parliament.

EU rules require unanimity on decisions that affect its foreign policy, security and accession of member states. Draghi argued that a Europe that is capable of taking such decisions rapidly would look more credible in the eyes of its citizens and the rest of the world.

"The institutions our predecessor built over decades have served us well but they are inadequate for the situation that arises today. The pandemic and the war mean that Europe institutions have to take on unprecedented levels of responsibility," he explained.

Draghi said the EU needed to fully integrate aspiring Balkan members. Italy supports the immediate opening of accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia, a boost in negotiations with Serbia and Montenegro and closer engagement with Kosovo and Bosnia, as well as adding Ukraine to the fold, he said.