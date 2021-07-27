Italy Urges Tunisia to Respect Constitution, Rule of Law - Foreign Ministry

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) Italy is following the developments in Tunisia with great attention and calls on the authorities of that country to ensure respect for the constitution and the rule of law, the Italian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Anti-government protests erupted in Tunisia on Sunday after Tunisian President Kais Saied dismissed Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and froze parliament operations for 30 days while also lifting lawmaker immunity. Saied said he would assume executive power alongside a new prime minister who is yet to be appointed.

"The significance and nature of the decisions made in recent hours requires careful assessment. Italy expresses concern about the situation and its potential consequences and is calling on Tunisian institutions to ensure respect for the constitution and the rule of law," the statement said.