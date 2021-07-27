UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Urges Tunisia To Respect Constitution, Rule Of Law - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 06:00 AM

Italy Urges Tunisia to Respect Constitution, Rule of Law - Foreign Ministry

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) Italy is following the developments in Tunisia with great attention and calls on the authorities of that country to ensure respect for the constitution and the rule of law, the Italian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Anti-government protests erupted in Tunisia on Sunday after Tunisian President Kais Saied dismissed Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and froze parliament operations for 30 days while also lifting lawmaker immunity. Saied said he would assume executive power alongside a new prime minister who is yet to be appointed.

"The significance and nature of the decisions made in recent hours requires careful assessment. Italy expresses concern about the situation and its potential consequences and is calling on Tunisian institutions to ensure respect for the constitution and the rule of law," the statement said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Immunity Italy Tunisia Sunday

Recent Stories

Interior Ministry participates in global operation ..

6 hours ago

Kashmiris reject opposition's narrative aimed at d ..

5 hours ago

Shafqat discusses educational collaboration with U ..

5 hours ago

Ziaullah Langu condemns Quetta blast

5 hours ago

Security arrangements for Muharram in Sindh review ..

5 hours ago

US in Touch With Tunisian Leaders, Worried About U ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.