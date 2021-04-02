Italy, US Reaffirm Commitment to Cooperation on Global Issues of Shared Interest

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Italy and the United States remain committed to cooperating on shared goals on the bilateral and multilateral agendas ranging from security and climate change to COVID-19, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and his US counterpart, Antony Blinken, said in a joint op-ed published by La Repubblica.

The joint statement, released on Thursday, marked the 160th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Rome and Washington in 1861 and the unification of Italy into a nation-state.

"In this period of unprecedented global challenges � from COVID-19 to climate change, from authoritarianism to economic and technological upheavals � the strength of the partnership between Italy and the United States has never been more important.

We share the goals outlined in the Italian G20 Presidency and the 26th Conference of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change," the letter read.

The Italian and US top diplomats expect 2021 to become a pivotal year when the pandemic will be overcome and the entire international community will be faced with common challenges related to climate change and economic recovery.

"With regard to security, our mutual commitments within NATO are firm. The priority goal of our cooperation is the stability in the greater Mediterranean, from Afghanistan to Sahel," the ministers said.

Both nations are also committed to working together toward promoting equal global access to COVID-19 vaccines and protecting human rights, the op-ed read.