Italy, US To Co-Chair Meeting Of Anti-IS Coalition On June 28 - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 12:30 AM

Italy, US to Co-Chair Meeting of Anti-IS Coalition on June 28 - Foreign Ministry

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and US State Secretary Anthony Blinken will co-chair a plenary meeting at ministers level of the global coalition against the Islamic State (IS, terrorist group, banned in Russia) in Rome, the Italian foreign ministry said on Saturday.

"The meeting will provide an opportunity to renew the collective commitment of the coalition's member to the ultimate defeat of the Islamic State and prevent any attempts of its restoration. For this purpose, the ministers will confirm the importance of keeping high attention to the commitments, including financial ones, and the stabilization of liberated areas in Iraq and Syria," the statement said.

Participants will include ministers of over 40 coalition member countries, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borell, and representatives of several African countries as observers.

Aside from the main discussion on fight against terrorism, there will be a smaller meeting on Syria chaired by Blinken, according to the statement.

More Stories From World

