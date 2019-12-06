UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy, US To Have Strategic Dialogue Session On Mediterranean In January - Di Maio

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 02:44 PM

Italy, US to Have Strategic Dialogue Session on Mediterranean in January - Di Maio

Italy and the United States will discuss the Mediterranean region, which is crucial to bilateral ties, at a strategic dialogue session in January, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said at the opening of Mediterranean Dialogues conference

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Italy and the United States will discuss the Mediterranean region, which is crucial to bilateral ties, at a strategic dialogue session in January, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said at the opening of Mediterranean Dialogues conference.

"Mediterranean is our central topic in relations with the United States, and in January we will hold at the Italian foreign ministry a new session of strategic dialogue with Washington on the extended region of the Mediterranean," he said.

MED 2019 will run in Rome through Saturday.

Related Topics

Washington Rome Italy United States January 2019

Recent Stories

847 tonnes of smuggled frozen food seized in China ..

59 seconds ago

Discussion on technological innovation for SDGs ta ..

16 minutes ago

OPPO to showcases technology visionat the inaugura ..

19 minutes ago

U.S. jobless claims drop to 203,000 last week

1 minute ago

China to exempt 'some' US soybean, pork from tarif ..

1 minute ago

Germany's national railways company fails to achie ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.