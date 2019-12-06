Italy, US To Have Strategic Dialogue Session On Mediterranean In January - Di Maio
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 02:44 PM
Italy and the United States will discuss the Mediterranean region, which is crucial to bilateral ties, at a strategic dialogue session in January, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said at the opening of Mediterranean Dialogues conference
ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Italy and the United States will discuss the Mediterranean region, which is crucial to bilateral ties, at a strategic dialogue session in January, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said at the opening of Mediterranean Dialogues conference.
"Mediterranean is our central topic in relations with the United States, and in January we will hold at the Italian foreign ministry a new session of strategic dialogue with Washington on the extended region of the Mediterranean," he said.