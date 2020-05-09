UrduPoint.com
Italy Virus Death Toll Passes 30,000

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 12:30 AM

Italy virus death toll passes 30,000

The number of deaths from coronavirus in Italy now exceeds 30,000, officials said on Friday

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The number of deaths from coronavirus in Italy now exceeds 30,000, officials said on Friday.

The country's Civil Protection Agency said that 30,201 people had died of the virus, 243 more than on Thursday. Italy is the second European country, after Britain to see more than 30,000 COVID-19 deaths.

