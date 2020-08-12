UrduPoint.com
Italy Voices Concern Over Alleged Assault On Civil Rights In Belarus - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 01:50 AM

Italy Voices concern Over Alleged Assault on Civil Rights in Belarus - Foreign Ministry

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) The Italian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday expressed its concern over alleged suppression of civil rights and liberties during the Minsk protests.

"A wave of random arrests during the last two days in Minsk as well as the suppression of main civil rights and basic democratic freedoms, including the freedom of the press, causes most grave concern," the ministry said in a statement.

Italy is calling on Minsk to launch a dialogue with the opposition and take all necessary measures to ease tensions, the ministry added.

Belarus has been engulfed in protests against the preliminary results of the presidential election, showing incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko winning over 80 percent of votes.

