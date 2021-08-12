Italy Waiting On for Go-Ahead to Reopen Borders to Russian Tourists - Embassy

UrduPoint.com

Italy is waiting for a green light to welcome Russian tourists after the months-long COVID-19 hiatus, Guido de Sanctis, the minister counselor of the Italian embassy in Russia, told Sputnik on Thursday

"We are awaiting some kind of decision it all depends on the epidemiological situation both in Italy and Russia. We are closely monitoring the situation, and I can assure you that there is a lot of pressure from the Italian side in favor of reopening the borders to regular tourists," de Sanctis said.

Despite the closed borders and plethora of restrictions, Russian tourists can still be seen on planes bound for Italy, the diplomat noted.

"I can only say that even if there aren't many planes flying to Italy right now, and they are still filled with Russian people. There is a specific group of people that can visit Italy," de Sanctis added, stressing that Italy, just like Russia, wants tourism to revive in the shortest possible time.

Last month, Italian Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said that the reopening of borders was an issue that Italy is coordinating with the rest of the European Union rather than deciding for itself in its bilateral affairs.

