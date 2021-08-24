UrduPoint.com

Italy Wants G20 Meeting On Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 08:03 PM

Italy wants G20 meeting on Afghanistan

Italy said Tuesday it hoped to organise a G20 meeting on Afghanistan, to widen the global discussion on the crisis to countries including Russia and China

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Italy said Tuesday it hoped to organise a G20 meeting on Afghanistan, to widen the global discussion on the crisis to countries including Russia and China.

Leaders of the G7 top world economies -- including Italy -- are meeting virtually Tuesday to discuss the Afghan situation following the rapid takeover by Taliban forces, notably evacuations from Kabul.

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio emphasised the importance of the wider G20 grouping, over which Italy currently presides and which includes countries such as China, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

"We are working on the idea of an ad hoc summit to promote a deeper debate on Afghanistan," Di Maio told lawmakers in parliament.

"We will have to find alliances and involve all the actors, especially those in the region... in addition to Russia and China."Di Maio said Afghanistan would be at the centre of his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Italy on Friday.

The G7 comprises Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul World Russia Turkey China Parliament Canada France Germany Italy Japan United States Saudi Arabia All From Top

Recent Stories

UAE’s sports sector has achieved numerous succes ..

UAE’s sports sector has achieved numerous successes over past 50 years: Abdul ..

6 minutes ago
 US must complete evacuation its people from Afghan ..

US must complete evacuation its people from Afghanistan by the August 31st

8 minutes ago
 US stocks post hesitant gains at open

US stocks post hesitant gains at open

2 minutes ago
 Extinction Rebellion Climate Change Activists Bloc ..

Extinction Rebellion Climate Change Activists Block Central London on 2nd Day of ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia accuses US of forcing Afghans on Central As ..

Russia accuses US of forcing Afghans on Central Asia

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews progress of polio eradication ..

Commissioner reviews progress of polio eradication campaigns

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.