Italy wants G20 meeting on Afghanistan

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :

Leaders of the G7 top world economies -- including Italy -- are meeting virtually Tuesday to discuss the Afghan situation following the rapid takeover by Taliban forces, notably evacuations from Kabul.

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio emphasised the importance of the wider G20 grouping, over which Italy currently presides and which includes countries such as China, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

"We are working on the idea of an ad hoc summit to promote a deeper debate on Afghanistan," Di Maio told lawmakers in parliament.

"We will have to find alliances and involve all the actors, especially those in the region... in addition to Russia and China."Di Maio said Afghanistan would be at the centre of his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Italy on Friday.

The G7 comprises Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.