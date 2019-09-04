UrduPoint.com
Italy Wants To Cooperate With Russian Far East In Energy, Tourism - Commerce Chamber

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 02:29 PM

Italian businesses seek to expand areas of cooperation with Russia's Far East and explore possibilities in sectors such as energy, tourism and agriculture, the president of the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce (CCIR), Vincenzo Trani, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Wednesday

"Companies of the energy sector are the most interesting because there is a lot of work with infrastructure that should be developed. And there is a significant interest from the construction industry," Trani said.

He noted that the presence of Italian energy giant Enel at the forum proved Rome's interest in this area, but that Italian small- and medium-sized companies, including those in the field of green energy, were also interested in the region as there was big potential in such niches as solar energy.

Trani also pointed out that while Italy's interest in these areas of cooperation was not surprising, what did shock him was the interest of Italian small- and medium-sized businesses in exploring new opportunities in the tourism sector.

"The tourism industry in the Primorsky [Krai] and the Russian Far East in general is very interesting not only for Italian consumers, but also for joint development of a tourism platform for attracting Chinese and Korean tourists. We are interested in developing a joint platform that also includes construction of necessary infrastructure," he said.

The official added that Italy was also interested in cooperating in the agricultural sector, saying that a lot could be done in this field.

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the EEF, which Russia's Vladivostok hosts from September 4-6.

