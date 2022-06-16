UrduPoint.com

Italy Wants Ukraine In EU: Draghi In Kyiv

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2022 | 10:06 PM

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi reaffirmed his strong support Thursday for Ukraine's hopes of joining the European Union, on a trip to Kyiv with the French and German leaders

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi reaffirmed his strong support Thursday for Ukraine's hopes of joining the European Union, on a trip to Kyiv with the French and German leaders.

"The most important message of our visit is that Italy wants Ukraine in the EU," Draghi told a news conference after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"And it wants Ukraine to have candidate status and will support this position at the next European Council.

"President Zelensky, as he just said, of course understands that the path from candidate to member is a road, it is not a point. It is a road that will have to see profound reforms in Ukrainian society."He hailed the "extraordinary unity" the EU had shown in supporting Ukraine "in every way".

"We are at a turning point in our history. Every day, the Ukrainian people defend the values of democracy and freedom that underpin the European project, our project," Draghi said.

