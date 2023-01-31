UrduPoint.com

Italy Wasted $2Bln On Unused COVID-19 Vaccines - Reports

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2023 | 01:20 AM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Italy spent some 2 billion Euros ($2.1 billion) on millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses that have since expired or are set to expire as the vaccination drive continues to lose steam, media reported Monday.

La Stampa daily estimated that 28 million surplus doses expired late last year, while 34 million of doses against three Omicron subvariants were likely to remain unused during this year's vaccination campaign.

A further 60 million doses were donated to Africa but did not make it to those in need of a jab because of logistical problems, the newspaper reported.

 

Health Minister Orazio Schillaci complained about vaccine oversupply in December. He suggested that delivery contracts with pharma companies should be tailored to demand to avoid waste of public funds.

The United Nations has raised concerns over vaccine wastage since the rollout began in 2021, with the head of the UN health agency WHO repeatedly complaining about inequity in COVID-19 vaccine distribution between low- and high-income countries.

