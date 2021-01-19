Italy Welcomes Abbas' Decision to Hold Elections in Palestine

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Italy welcomes the signing of a decree by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to hold general elections beginning May 22 and calls on the Israeli authorities to facilitate their holding, the Italian Foreign Ministry said.

"We are talking about a positive development to ensure the rights of the Palestinian people and strengthen local authorities, which Italy continues to provide constant and convincing support to, including through targeted programs of bilateral cooperation," the ministry said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

It said Italy was convinced that the process would contribute to strengthening the legitimacy and international confidence in the Palestinian power institutions, given the anticipated resumption of peace talks with Israel.

Rome also expressed the hope that the Israeli authorities would cooperate to facilitate the holding of elections in all Palestinian territories, the statement said.