Italy Welcomes Creation Of Syrian Constitutional Committee - Foreign Minister

Wed 25th September 2019 | 02:55 PM

Italy Welcomes Creation of Syrian Constitutional Committee - Foreign Minister

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Rome welcomes the creation of the Syrian Constitutional Committee and calls for the development of the political settlement process in the war-torn country, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday announced the formation of the Syrian Constitutional Committee and said that the body would be convened in the coming weeks.

"The long-standing reconciliation in Syria and the return of refugees will not be possible without a credible and inclusive political process," Di Maio was quoted as saying by the ministerial press service.

The minister also confirmed Italy's "resolute commitment" to the diplomatic activity of UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen.

According to Di Maio, Italy will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Syria in accordance with its traditional obligations related to ensuring peace and stability in the middle East. In this regard, he drew attention to the fact that since 2016, Italy had annually allocated about $50 million as part of the efforts to resolve the Syrian crisis.

The conflict in Syria between Assad's government and various opposition groups and terrorist organizations has been ongoing since 2011. In May 2017, the warring parties held talks in the Kazakh capital under the mediation of Russia, Iran and Turkey, and managed to conclude a ceasefire agreement. The parties also met in January 2018 in the Russian city of Sochi, where the landmark agreement to form the constitutional committee was reached.

